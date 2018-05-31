(CNN) President Trump's pardoning of a political ally and consideration of clemency for two former reality show colleagues could be sending a larger message to witnesses in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

On Thursday, Trump announced unexpectedly that he is granting a "full pardon" to the controversial conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, who had pleaded guilty in 2014 for federal campaign cash crimes.

"Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!" Trump tweeted.

Just a few hours after that tweet, Trump told reporters that he is considering commuting the sentence of the Former Democratic Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, as well as pardoning businesswoman, best-selling author and insider trader Martha Stewart.

CNN's Jake Tapper detailed connections between President Trump's recently announced and suggested "pardons" today on "The Lead" -- mostly that he thinks the government is treating him and them unfairly.

