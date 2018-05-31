Bannon: Rosenstein should be ordered to turn over documents on FBI source

Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should be ordered to turn over all documents associated with a controversial FBI source who President Donald Trump has accused of spying on his campaign.

And if Rosenstein were to refuse, Bannon said, he would fire him.

"You turn over every document, and if he doesn't turn it over, you give him 24 hours. If he doesn't turn it over, I would fire him, and that's not obstruction of justice," Bannon told CNN's Fareed Zakaria. "That's giving a law enforcement officer a direct order to turn over documents to Capitol Hill, and if he doesn't do it, I would fire him."

Rosenstein oversees the special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which is being run by Robert Mueller.

Trump has repeatedly claimed the FBI planted a spy in his campaign, and earlier this week, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the administration still had "concerns" about the allegations.

