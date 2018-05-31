Washington (CNN)Comedian Samantha Bee called White House senior adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump a "feckless c***" on her TBS show "Full Frontal" for failing to take action to stop the separation of undocumented families.
The comment comes in the wake of a national debate about incendiary language in the political arena. Earlier this week, Roseanne Barr's hit television show was abruptly canceled after she made a racist reference on Twitter to former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.
"Tearing children away from their parents is so evil, it's the inciting incident in almost every movie we've ever cared about," Bee said during her monologue, presenting Obama-era photos of undocumented children sleeping in cages.
After Ivanka Trump posted a photo of her and her child amid resurfaced reports that undocumented children are being separated from their families when they are apprehended by immigration authorities, Bee referenced Barr's recent tweet.
"Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we've seen this week," Bee said. "You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices, you feckless c***!"
"He listens to you," she added. "Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f***ing stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?"
Both CNN and TBS, which hosts Bee's show, are owned by Turner, a subsidiary of Time Warner. Messages left with representatives for TBS as well as the White House were not immediately returned.
Bee frequently uses foul language while performing. She used the obscene word to describe President Woodrow Wilson during her "Not the White House Correspondents Dinner" TBS special last year.