Rod Blagojevich's wife appeals to President Trump to help her husband

Washington (CNN) The wife of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich made an emotional appeal to President Donald Trump to help her husband on Thursday, saying in an interview on Fox News that the President is "compassionate" and "knows how important it is that my husband gets home to be a father to our daughters."

Earlier in the day, the President suggested to reporters that he is thinking about commuting Blagojevich's sentence. The former Democratic governor was convicted on public corruption charges in 2011 and sentenced to a 14-year federal prison term.

Patti Blagojevich said on Fox News that her husband and the rest of their family "are all so grateful that the President is thinking of us."

She added that "we know that President Trump is a kind man, he's compassionate, he has always been kind to my family. He knows how important it is that my husband gets home to be a father to our daughters, that we can't help but to be hopeful."

In making her appeal, Blagojevich's wife also suggested that there are similarities between her husband and the President.