Washington (CNN) The Justice Department has spent roughly $17 million investigating Russian meddling in the presidential election since last May, according to a new spending report released Thursday.

The department previously said $6.7 million had been spent from May 2017 through September 2017. Thursday's expenditure report shows new costs of approximately $10 million that was incurred between October 2017 and March of this year.

Of the $10 million reported Thursday, special counsel Robert Mueller's office has spent approximately $4.5 million over that period of time on salaries, rent, travel and supplies.

Mueller was appointed in May 2017 to lead the investigation into any links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, along with other crimes arising from the course of the investigation.

However, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation was in existence before Mueller's appointment.

