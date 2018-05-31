Mitt Romney says he voted for his wife in 2016

Washington (CNN) Mitt Romney made no secret of his criticism of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, but until now, he had not publicly revealed who he voted for: his wife, Ann.

"I wrote in the name of a person who I admire deeply, who I think would be an excellent president," the Utah US Senate candidate told the Deseret News and KSL editorial boards Wednesday.

Romney said he realized his vote "wasn't going to go anywhere, but nonetheless felt that I was putting in a very solid name."

During the 2016 campaign, Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, became a leading conservative of the "Never Trump" movement and forcefully rebuked Trump, calling him a "phony" and a "fraud." Romney revealed he voted for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the Utah caucuses in March 2016 and urged other Republicans to do so, and even attempted to recruit a third-party challenger to Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Since Trump took office, Romney has applauded some of Trump's policies while still remaining critical of Trump's rhetoric and character.

