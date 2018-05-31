GOP congressional candidate in California has compared Parkland teens to Hitler

(CNN) A Republican congressional candidate in California has repeatedly compared Parkland High School shooting survivor David Hogg and participants in the "March for Our Lives" movement to Adolf Hitler, a KFile review of his social media accounts show.

Tim Donnelly, a former state assemblyman, is challenging GOP Rep. Paul Cook in the state's 8th Congressional District. Donnelly ran for the seat in the 2016 but came in third by a percentage point in California's primary, missing the cut for the top two spots that advanced to the November general election. He previously finished a close third in the jungle primary for California's governorship in 2014.

In his posts, Donnelly singled out Hogg in particular, spreading a false claim that Hogg wasn't at Parkland High School on the day of the mass shooting and that he went to the school after the shooting took place to speak with the media.

"I wonder if the #MarchForOurLives tools know how Hitlerian they look and sound. #pawns #tools #Leftists #NRA #2a #HoggWash #HoggPack," Donnelly tweeted on March 24 , with a screen grab of Hogg speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, DC.

Three days later, Donnelly started spreading the unfounded conspiracy about Hogg, again comparing him to Hitler.

