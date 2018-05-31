Kasich calls on Trump to condemn Roseanne's tweets

Washington (CNN) Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich called on President Donald Trump Thursday to speak out against comedian Roseanne Barr's racist tweets, which led to the cancellation of her hit ABC sitcom.

"Of course he should condemn it," Kasich said in an interview on CNN Thursday. "It's is ridiculous."

He added later, "Let me be clear. What she did and what she said is totally wrong. The President should have condemned it."

ABC canceled "Roseanne" after Barr, a Trump supporter and the show's main star, made a racist reference to former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett on Twitter.

Kasich told CNN Thursday that Barr's tweets should be a chance for Americans to "think about the way we behave" and said "we need to respect one another."