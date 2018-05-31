It's health care, stupid! Democrats dig in as midterms ramp up

(CNN) There is no more durable feature of Democratic politics than the ritual agonizing over the party's inability to organize itself around a coherent message.

In 2018, the most prevalent argument among liberal pundits turns on whether it's a better electoral strategy to target President Donald Trump and his administration or bear down on core economic issues.

But the reality, as we've seen throughout the campaign, is that both are happening. The challenge for party leadership and individual candidates now is more delicate, as they try to tie the two together -- and get voters to pay attention.

Even within that tricky new paradigm, there is a clear consensus around at least one matter: health care. In speeches, debates and ads, Democrats from across the party's ideological spectrum are describing efforts to defend and expand coverage and care as a moral imperative.

From the rumored 2020 presidential challengers in the Senate to midterm candidates up and down the ballot, in both red and blue states and districts, the future of health care in America is shaping up as perhaps the central policy concern of 2018. The contours of the candidates' messages might vary and, for many, the particulars of the path forward -- how far, how fast -- remain an open question. But there is little question, for Democrats in this cycle, which way is up.

