W. Kamau Bell: The one thing these 101 colleges have in common

(CNN) As part of the "United Shades" episode about historically black colleges and universities, known as HBCUs, I talked to Howard University grad and tech innovator Jewel Burks, whose startup Partpic was acquired by Amazon a few years ago. Among all the folks I talked to, Jewel perfectly encapsulated the importance of the history of HBCUs and their relevance today. She said she felt like an HBCU campus was the only place she could truly be herself in college -- not her "black" self, but herself self.

W. Kamau Bell

Like black people in America historically did with food, music and religion, we took what we were given and seasoned it, repurposed it, put some funk on it, and turned it into something brand new. HBCUs produce more black medical students, more black Ph.D.s, more black professionals than predominantly white institutions (also known as PWIs). But for me, after visiting Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and Morris Brown College, Spelman College, and Morehouse College in Atlanta, my big takeaway was that despite my previously ignorant assumptions about HBCUs, they aren't just graduating black people in crisply tailored suits who think they are better than me. (In my mind, they were all the suave, Steve Urkel alter ego, Stefan Urquelle .) Yes, those students go there, but HBCUs are also hubs for black weirdos, black nerds, black bohemians, and well, regular old Steve Urkels.

Each of the 101 HBCUs currently up and running has its own particular story of how it was founded, how it is being run, how it is seen in their community, how it is seen by black people nationally, and how it is preparing for the future.

HBCUs are really only connected by one thing, the black struggle to greatly improve our circumstances in this country. That is a huge thing to be connected by, but how it happens is open to interpretation, which is why there are so many different types of HBCUs. Morehouse College is a men's college. Spelman College (across the street from Morehouse) is a women's college. Clark Atlanta, which shares a plot of land with Morehouse, is co-ed. Obviously, that means these three colleges are serving very different needs within the mission of creating and promoting black excellence across the known and unknown universe, but they are still connected by more than just a ZIP code.

JUST WATCHED What you get wrong about HBCUs Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What you get wrong about HBCUs 01:00

And these three institutions are all in Atlanta, so that means that no matter what they are doing, they are steeped in "Hotlanta"-ness. They are in the black capital of the South, one of the great black cities of the United States.