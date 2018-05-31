Half of world's children at risk of war, poverty, discrimination, report finds

(CNN) More than half of the world's children are at risk one or more of three threats -- conflict, poverty and discrimination against girls -- according to a new report from Save the Children.

The report, published ahead of International Children's Day on June 1, estimates 1.2 billion children are exposed to at least one of those risks. Of those, 153 million children are at extreme risk of all three.

"More than half the world's children start their lives held back because they are a girl, because they are poor or because they are growing up in a warzone," the report said.

"Early marriage, child labor and malnutrition are just some of the life-changing events that can rob children of their childhood."

A displaced Syrian child at a temporary camp in the village of Ain Issa on April 28, 2017.

Singapore first, Niger last

