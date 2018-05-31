Madrid (CNN) Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's leadership could come to a abrupt end on Friday after several parties said they would vote against him in a confidence vote, Spanish media reports say.

Rajoy did not attend a parliamentary debate on his future on Thursday, at which opposition members of parliament voiced their disappointment in Rajoy and his Popular Party, which has been plagued with corruption allegations for years. Rajoy has faced the humiliation of testifying in his party members' cases, though he is not among the accused.

The confidence motion was filed by Pedro Sanchez, the leader of Spain's main opposition Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), after a court convicted Rajoy's former aides of running slush funds to help finance Popular Party election campaigns. The court also questioned the credibility of Rajoy's testimony during the proceedings.

Sanchez needs 176 of 350 MPs to vote down Rajoy, and they can also approve Sanchez to take over as prime minister. More than 170 MPs have said in parliament that they intend to vote against Rajoy, and other marginal parties have told the media informally that they also plan to support the motion.

The Basque Nationalist Party and the separatist Catalan European Democratic Party (PDCAT) were the latest parties to say they will vote against the embattled leader.

