Moscow (CNN) Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko hit back Thursday at critics of his staged death, saying in a Facebook post that the operation was carried out in response to a real threat to his life.

Babchenko stunned observers when he showed up alive at a news conference on Wednesday -- a day after his reported killing -- to declare that his murder was faked by Ukrainian security services to foil an assassination plot against him.

While welcoming the fact he is alive, media outlets and the Committee to Protect Journalists, an international media watchdog, have since raised questions over the ethics of the operation, its impact on public trust in the media and its potential exploitation by Russia.

In his Facebook post, Babchenko, 41, ridiculed those who alleged that the Ukrainian authorities carried out the operation "just for a laugh," saying that Ukraine was in a state of war and perpetual crisis.

"They [Ukrainian authorities] are all, like, 'We are kinda bored, we have nothing to do ... Let's paint Babchenko's back with blood, make his face a giant bloodclot, take him to the morgue and say that it was like that from the beginning?' And all these guys were like, 'Hell yeah, let's do it! Because we really have nothing else to do.'"

Read More