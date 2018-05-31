Italy's populist parties agree to form government

Rome (CNN) Italy's populist parties have reached an agreement to form a coalition government, signaling a possible end to the country's months-long political uncertainty.

The right-wing League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement announced the news Thursday evening. The new government will be led by Giuseppe Conte , a law professor and political novice who was first proposed as prime minister by the parties last week.

Carlo Cottarelli, a former official at the International Monetary Fund who was asked by President Sergio Mattarella to form an interim government earlier this week, has relinquished his mandate to make way for Conte.

"As you know over the last few days the prospect of a political government came back. So it is no longer necessary to form a technical government. I therefore resigned from my appointment," he said after meeting with Mattarella at the Quirinale, the Italian presidential palace.

Mattarella has also summoned Conte to the Quirinale, the secretary of the Presidency told journalists. He is expected to officially nominate Conte as prime minister later Thursday.

