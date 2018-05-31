(CNN) Denmark's parliament banned the wearing of face coverings in public spaces Thursday in a move that critics say will criminalize Muslim women who choose to wear the niqab or burqa.

The measure will come into force on August 1, Reuters news agency reported. Fines will range from 1,000 Danish crowns ($160) for a first offense to 10,000 crowns for a fourth violation, the news agency said.

Lawmakers in Quebec, Canada, passed a bill last October that would require public workers and citizens seeking government services to have their faces uncovered.

Women wearing niqab are pictured in front of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen on Thursday.

Rights groups say such bills discriminate against Muslim women who wear face-concealing veils. A niqab covers the woman's face except for the area around the eyes, while a burqa covers the entire face and has a mesh over the eyes.

