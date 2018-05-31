(CNN) Maroon 5's new video for "Girls Like You" brings together the ultimate superwomen squad.

Though the song itself -- about a man who doesn't sound like he deserves to keep the company of an awesome woman -- is not exactly a female-empowering anthem, the video brings a mix of celebrities, athletes, and activists together for an ode to strength.

Cardi B, who joins Maroon 5 on the song, also appears, as do lead singer Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo and his daughter Dusty Rose.

"Thank you so much to everyone involved with this very special project," Levine tweeted, "honored to share this with you all!"

Read More