Drake explains blackface photo from Pusha-T single

Drake and Pusha-T have been trading barbs via songs

(CNN) Drake has offered the back story on a controversial photo of him sporting blackface.

The rapper posted a note on his Instagram Stories explaining the image that has become a focal point in his hip-hop beef with Pusha-T.

"I know everyone is enjoying the circus but I want to clarify this image in question," the note stated.

Drake speaks on "blackface" photos circulating. pic.twitter.com/y3SrOl9DcQ — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 31, 2018

The two rappers have been trading barbs via songs, and Pusha-T used a photo of Drake in blackface as the cover image for his single "The Story of Adidon."

Please stop referring to this picture as "artwork"...I'm not an internet baby, I don't edit images...this is a REAL picture...these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

In the face of much speculation about the origins of the image, Drake wrote, "This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career.

