Brigitte Nielsen announces pregnancy at 54

(CNN) Brigitte Nielsen has shared she will become a mother for the fifth time.

The 54-year-old actress and model recently posted photos of herself sporting a baby bump on her Instagram account.

"Family getting larger," she wrote in a caption of one picture.

The caption on another photo reads "Happy time" and "Positive vibes."

Nielsen is the mother of four adult sons (including one with ex-fiancé, former NFL player Mark Gastineau).

