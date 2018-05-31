CNN 10 - June 1, 2018

Welcome to the last show of CNN 10's 2017-2018 season! We're updating you on an Ebola outbreak in Central Africa; we're reporting on new tariffs that took effect on certain imports to America; and we're explaining the difference between natural and laboratory-grown diamonds.

Thank you for being part of an extraordinary season. Our daily, down-the-middle news coverage will resume on August 13, 2018.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What was the name of the first storm system of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season?

2. What U.S. state saw severe flooding in Ellicott City, following a massive amount of rain in a short period of time?

3. When it was first observed in the late 1860s, the U.S. holiday that eventually became Memorial Day was first known as what?

4. A historic summit between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea was originally scheduled to take place on what date (month and day)?

5. Name two out of the three countries that carried out the initial, $150 million search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

6. The most recent search for Flight 370, which was recently suspended without locating the plane, was carried out by a private company from what nation?

7. As reported on Thursday's show, volcanic haze from the recent eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has drifted about 4,000 miles to what U.S. territory?

8. A skeleton was recently discovered in Pompeii, a city destroyed in 79 A.D. by an eruption of what volcano?

9. In what country have more than 400 people received an experimental Ebola vaccine, following an outbreak of the virus that has sickened dozens?

10. On what two metals were new U.S. tariffs imposed on Thursday night, making them more expensive to import from Canada, Europe and Mexico?

TRANSCRIPT

