Top-selling home improvement tools for the DIY dad this Father's Day

Now is the perfect time to score Dad a great gift for Father's Day. For starters, you have plenty of time before June 18 rolls around. Plus, shopping for a present now means that you can focus more on planning the perfect day for Dad, whether that means taking him out to a delicious picnic brunch or having the family over for a night in.

If your old man is the kind of person who loves DIY projects, consider getting him some top-rated home improvement gadgets to keep in his toolbox, or some fan-favorite projects that he can start working on around the home. Both of these gifts will help Dad enjoy the things he loves most -- rolling up his sleeves and getting his hands dirty with some hard work.

For those shopping in the home improvement tools, gadgets and projects category, we've created a shortlist of best-selling and top-rated picks to shop from a number of trusty sites, Amazon, Lowe's and Home Depot included.

You'll love that these products have been put through the wringer by other DIY enthusiasts, and Dad will love that he now has the right tools to create some pretty incredible home improvement projects. It's wins all around.

Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ AirStrike 18-Gauge Cordless Brad Nailer ($99; homedepot.com)

Custom Leathercraft Medium and Large Utility Tote Combo ($9.99; amazon.com)

Worx Compact Circular Saw ($57; amazon.com)

Dewalt Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set ($89.97; homedepot.com)

Picnic Time Garden Seat and Hand Tool Kit ($59.95; lowes.com)

Dickies Industrial Cargo Work Pants ($33.49; walmart.com)

"How to Fix Anything: Essential Home Repairs Anyone Can Do" by Popular Mechanics ($16.04; amazon.com)

Dewalt Table Saw Rolling Stand ($145.43; lowes.com)

Readywares Waxed Canvas Zipper Tool Bags ($23.99; amazon.com)

Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Combo Kit ($229; homedepot.com)

Legacy Gardens Leather Gardening Gloves ($19.99; amazon.com)

"DIY Projects: DIY Projects and DIY Household Hacks that will Save You Money!" ($2.99; amazon.com)





Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.