Learn to build apps for just $19 with this top-notch developer course

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now in the CNN Store. Each week, we feature a product we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Complete iOS 11 & Swift Developer Course ($19, originally $200; store.cnn.com).

Whether you're looking to take up a new hobby or start on a new career path, this developer course is worth giving a try. For only $19, you'll learn how to make your own apps from the web's top instructors: Nick Walter and Rob Percival.

This iOS 11 developer course contains 249 lectures and 34 hours of content. It teaches users how to design apps using iOS 11, Swift 4, ARKit, MLKit, MusicKit and the new Depth Photo API. Not only that, but once you've gone through each lesson, the course even goes over "Submitting Your App to the App Store" and "Creating a Website for Your App."

For those looking to gain new routes of employment, learning app development is a great place to start. Nowadays, the ability to build apps is a skill that's highly sought after by most developing companies. In a world where consumers rely heavily on smartphones, many brands have invested in owning an app to reach users in an alternative way. Given the high saturation of new apps on the market, the stakes are high for brands to create user-friendly apps with innovative features. That means, skilled app developers are high coveted within the tech space.

There's little risk involved with trying out this affordable app building course when you consider the 15-day satisfaction guarantee. You'll learn to build 20 apps, build games, create clones of popular apps and more. Talk about a bang for your buck.

