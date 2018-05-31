Ex-intelligence chief barred from leaving Pakistan over explosive book

(CNN) An explosive new book co-written by a former intelligence chief has caused an uproar in Pakistan, prompting authorities to bar the author from leaving the country while they investigate him.

The book, "The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace," was published by Harper Collins India and was released in Pakistan on Wednesday and published in India on May 23.

Asad Durrani, a retired Lieutenant General, was head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country's powerful spy agency, from 1990 to 1992. He co-authored the book with A.S. Dulat, the ex-chief of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency.

It's made headlines in both countries -- for the fact that two former spy chiefs from two rival countries joined forces to write it and revelations that include Pakistani intelligence being aware of the whereabouts of Osama Bin Laden before he was killed in a 2011 raid by the United States.

The military said late Monday that Lt. Gen. Durrani would be placed on an exit control list that effectively prevents him from leaving the country and summoned him to ISI headquarters where "formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving Lt. Gen has been ordered to probe the matter in detail."

