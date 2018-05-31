What not to do if you're valet parking a Porsche

(CNN) If you think you had a tough morning at work, spare a thought for this hotel valet in Sydney.

Tasked with parking a Porsche Carrera for a hotel guest, he managed to wedge it under the SUV parked in front, and ram a second parked car against a row of metal bollards.

"I saw the valet hit the car in front from a parked position," said Jonathan Bouzaid, who watched events unfold and posted photos to Instagram.

"He then must have panicked and hit the accelerator causing the Porsche to go further under the orange car and pushing the white car into the bollards," Bouzaid said.

"I think the valet wasn't aware of the power that you get when starting a Porsche," he added. The luxurious Porsche Carrera can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in less than five seconds, according to the company's website.

Read More