(CNN)Here's what you might have missed this Thursday on CNN:
-- President Trump pardoned conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud in 2014. Trump also said he's considering pardons for Martha Stewart and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, both of whom were former stars on NBC's "The Apprentice."
-- Trump is imposing steep tariffs on steel and aluminum from three of the United States' biggest trading partners. Here's what that means for you.
-- Samantha Bee has apologized for a vulgar comment she made about Ivanka Trump. The White House called it "vile and vicious."
-- The Secret Service paid presidential campaigns about $4 million too much for plane travel during the 2016 election. Now it's asking for refunds.
-- Sears is closing more stores.
-- An ISIS supporter, who called for jihadis to attack 4-year-old Prince George, has pleaded guilty to terrorism charges.
-- She needs to change her body to be her true self. But first, she faced years of red tape. A CNN investigation looks at the uphill battle that transgender patients face in getting insurance coverage for gender-affirming procedures.
-- Drake explained a photo of him in blackface, which Pusha T used as the cover art for his latest (and ruthless) diss track.