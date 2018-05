(CNN) Here's what you might have missed this Thursday on CNN:

-- President Trump pardoned conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza , who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud in 2014. Trump also said he's considering pardons for Martha Stewart and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, both of whom were former stars on NBC's "The Apprentice."

-- Samantha Bee has apologized for a vulgar comment she made about Ivanka Trump. The White House called it "vile and vicious."

-- The Secret Service paid presidential campaigns about $4 million too much for plane travel during the 2016 election. Now it's asking for refunds.

