Protests on Nicaragua's Mother's Day turn deadly

(CNN) A march honoring Nicaraguans killed in violence surrounding recent anti-government demonstrations also ended in bloodshed Wednesday -- the country's Mother's Day.

"We've received grave claims of deaths and serious injuries that resulted from today's violence in Nicaragua," Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) Executive Secretary Paulo Abrao tweeted Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights released a statement saying 11 people had been killed and 79 injured during the clashes. The march had been promoted as a peaceful demonstration by organizers.

Rights group Amnesty International, which had a delegation accompanying the march, said it "witnessed the chaos caused by the detonation of firearms," and accused police and pro-government groups, known as "Sandinista mobs," of carrying out attacks.

