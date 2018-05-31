NotTooYoungToRun: Nigeria lowers minimum age for election candidates

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a law reducing the age limit of election candidates, increasing the chances of younger people participating in the country's polls.

"I signed into law the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill, a landmark piece of legislation that was conceived, championed and accomplished by young Nigerians. The bill has now become an act of parliament. It is a historic day for Nigeria," Buhari said while surrounded by young campaigners on Thursday.

There had been some speculation that the 75-year-old president, who announced plans to seek re-election in 2019, may delay signing the law to improve his chances of regaining power.

The bill had been passed last year by the Nigerian Senate and was awaiting the president's approval to become law.

Presidential election candidates can now stand for office at 35 years instead of 40, state government aspirants at 30 rather than 35, while 25-year-olds can now enter the House of Representatives, a five year age reduction.