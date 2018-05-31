Breaking News

#NotTooYoungToRun: Nigeria lowers minimum age for election candidates

By Bukola Adebayo, CNN

Updated 3:48 PM ET, Thu May 31, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mustafa (photographer) Central African Republic. Mustafa poses dressed up as how he sees himself in the future, as a photographer, Central African Republic
Photos: One Day, I Will: African youth imagine their futures
Mustafa (photographer) Central African Republic. Mustafa poses dressed up as how he sees himself in the future, as a photographer, Central African Republic
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Paradoxe (Soldier), Democratic Republic of the Congo. &quot;I don&#39;t know my exact age, and I don&#39;t go to school. One day I will be a soldier, to fight other soldiers. Soldiers are not kind because they killed my brother&quot;. 
Photos: One Day, I Will: African youth imagine their futures
Paradoxe (Soldier), Democratic Republic of the Congo. "I don't know my exact age, and I don't go to school. One day I will be a soldier, to fight other soldiers. Soldiers are not kind because they killed my brother". 
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Aicha (Lawyer), Niger. &quot;I come from Damassak in Nigeria. I would like to become a lawyer so I can defend people&#39;s rights. I was born with a disability, but I tend to forget about my handicap because I want to achieve my goal in life. I have been a refugee in Niger for 8 months now. I am happy here&quot;.
Photos: One Day, I Will: African youth imagine their futures
Aicha (Lawyer), Niger. "I come from Damassak in Nigeria. I would like to become a lawyer so I can defend people's rights. I was born with a disability, but I tend to forget about my handicap because I want to achieve my goal in life. I have been a refugee in Niger for 8 months now. I am happy here".
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Mahamat (Football Player or Musician), Central African Republic. &quot;One day, I will be a musician, or a football player in Barcelona&quot;.
Photos: One Day, I Will: African youth imagine their futures
Mahamat (Football Player or Musician), Central African Republic. "One day, I will be a musician, or a football player in Barcelona".
Hide Caption
4 of 10
 David (President), Mali. &quot;I want to be the President of Mali because it is a good job and also there is a lot of money in it. I would work well for my country.&quot;
Photos: One Day, I Will: African youth imagine their futures
 David (President), Mali. "I want to be the President of Mali because it is a good job and also there is a lot of money in it. I would work well for my country."
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Chaibou, Pilot, Central African Republic. &quot;One day, I want to be a pilot&quot;.
Photos: One Day, I Will: African youth imagine their futures
Chaibou, Pilot, Central African Republic. "One day, I want to be a pilot".
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Safinatou (Chef), Central African Republic. &quot;One day, I will be a chef&quot;.
Photos: One Day, I Will: African youth imagine their futures
Safinatou (Chef), Central African Republic. "One day, I will be a chef".
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Françoise (Nurse), Democratic Republic of the Congo. &quot;I am 15 years old and I have a child named Chance. He is 1 year old. When I go to school, I am not ashamed of anything. But others cannot understand why I am a student while I already have a child. I tell them that if I study, it is precisely because I want to help my child&quot;.
Photos: One Day, I Will: African youth imagine their futures
Françoise (Nurse), Democratic Republic of the Congo. "I am 15 years old and I have a child named Chance. He is 1 year old. When I go to school, I am not ashamed of anything. But others cannot understand why I am a student while I already have a child. I tell them that if I study, it is precisely because I want to help my child".
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Habou Lamirou (Driver), Niger. &quot;I want to be a driver so I can help my parents.&quot;
Photos: One Day, I Will: African youth imagine their futures
Habou Lamirou (Driver), Niger. "I want to be a driver so I can help my parents."
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Oumarou, Soldier, Niger. &quot;I come from Baga, in Nigeria. It has been three months now since we fled from home. I want to become a soldier one day to fight and eradicate Boko Haram from my country&quot;.
Photos: One Day, I Will: African youth imagine their futures
Oumarou, Soldier, Niger. "I come from Baga, in Nigeria. It has been three months now since we fled from home. I want to become a soldier one day to fight and eradicate Boko Haram from my country".
Hide Caption
10 of 10
mustafa photographer central african republicParadoxe soldier republic congoAicha lawyer nigerMahamat Footballer musician central african republicDavid President MaliChaibout pilot central africa safinatou chef central african republicFrancoise nurse congoHabou Lamirou DriverOumarou Soldier Niger

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a law reducing the age limit of election candidates, increasing the chances of younger people participating in the country's polls.

"I signed into law the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill, a landmark piece of legislation that was conceived, championed and accomplished by young Nigerians. The bill has now become an act of parliament. It is a historic day for Nigeria," Buhari said while surrounded by young campaigners on Thursday.
There had been some speculation that the 75-year-old president, who announced plans to seek re-election in 2019, may delay signing the law to improve his chances of regaining power.
The bill had been passed last year by the Nigerian Senate and was awaiting the president's approval to become law.
    Presidential election candidates can now stand for office at 35 years instead of 40, state government aspirants at 30 rather than 35, while 25-year-olds can now enter the House of Representatives, a five year age reduction.
    Read More
    Why do young Africans care so much about the US elections?
    Why do young Africans care so much about the US elections?
    Campaigners from the NotTooYoungToRun movement, which had backed the bill, told CNN that young people should be able to vote for their peers.
    Hamza Lawal, a founding member of the group, said young Nigerians represent more than half of the country's registered voters.
    Nigeria also has the highest number of young people on the continent, with 60% of them under 30, according to official figures.
    "Young Nigerians with integrity and competence that want to serve Nigeria can now run for public office and can now have their name on the ballot. We will have inter-generational equity when it comes to politics," Lawal told CNN.
    The bill has generated much needed goodwill for President Buhari who has suffered low approval ratings in recent months, particularly after he was widely criticized for his recent comments on the entrepreneurial drive of young Nigerians.
    Young Nigerians took to social media to commend the decision.
    Some speculated that the law may lower Buhari's chances of winning in the 2019 elections, while others argued the move could sway more young people to his side.
    READ MORE: Why are Africa's leaders so old?
    The US State Department commended the passage of the law saying it will continue to support policies that encourage fair electoral processes in Nigeria.
    "Congratulations to Nigerian youths as Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari signs #NotTooYoungToRun bill into law. The U.S. supports a free, fair, and inclusive political process in Nigeria that includes the voices of young people, women, and the disabled," the US Embassy tweeted.