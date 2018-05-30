Alberto brings landslides to North Carolina after killing 2

(CNN) Numerous landslides were reported in the North Carolina mountains following heavy rainfall from Alberto, the deadly subtropical depression drenching the Southeast.

The National Weather Service is warning residents to stay off the roads as the increased threat for landslides and debris flows continues through Wednesday night.

"We have issued a flash flood emergency for McDowell County in NC," the service tweeted . "Flash flooding, landslides and rapid rises on waterways are an immediate threat to life and property. Do not attempt to drive unless you are fleeing flood waters. This is a life-threatening situation."

Traffic in about six miles of Interstate 40 near Old Fort, North Carolina, was blocked late Tuesday night due to a landslide, the McDowell County Emergency Management said.

Emergency responders also were conducting several water rescues through McDowell County but no injuries or fatalities were reported, the agency said.