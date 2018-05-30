'Active Shooter' video game is pulled from Steam gaming platform after backlash from shooting survivors

(CNN) A much-criticized video game that would let players shoot up a school has been pulled from a digital storefront just days before its release.

The PC game, "Active Shooter," was set to be released June 6 on Steam, an online gaming store and platform owned by Valve Corp., a video game developer.

News of the game's release had sparked widespread outrage , including among students and parents at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people died in a shooting in February.

Marketing materials for the game, developed by Revived Games and published by a Russian company called Acid, promised to let players choose between portraying a SWAT team member responding to a shooting or portraying an actual shooter whose objective was to "hunt and destroy."

Valve sent a statement to CNN on Wednesday saying they removed Revived Games and Acid from its Steam platform due to past misbehavior.

