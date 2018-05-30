Woman arrested after shooting of Tennessee deputy, but manhunt continues for 2nd suspect

(CNN) A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a sheriff's deputy whose body was found in Tennessee after responding to suspicious vehicle report.

Erika Castro-Miles, 38, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Investigators said Castro-Miles "participated" in Wednesday morning's shooting of Dickson County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker but did not release more details about the investigation.

Baker, a 10-year law enforcement veteran, had responded to a resident's 911 call about a suspicious vehicle about 7 a.m. in Dickson County -- just over 40 miles west of Nashville, TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland said.

After a period of not being able to contact the deputy, Baker's vehicle was tracked with GPS in a wooded area about 2 miles from the location of the initial call by an officer from another agency, according to TBI. Baker was dead in his vehicle.

NEW: She was detained earlier today, but TBI has now arrested and charged this Dickson woman with First Degree Murder in the ongoing investigation into the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker.



