Tennessee sheriff's deputy fatally shot after suspicious vehicle call

(CNN) A manhunt was underway in Tennessee Wednesday for a man suspected of fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy responding to a suspicious vehicle report, authorities said.

Steven Wiggins was identified as a person of interest in Wednesday morning's fatal shooting of Dickson County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said.

Baker had responded to a resident's 911 call about a suspicious vehicle about 7 a.m. in Dickson County -- just over 40 miles west of Nashville, Niland said.

After a period of not being able to contact the deputy, Baker's vehicle was tracked with GPS about 2 miles from the location of the initial call by an officer from another agency, Niland said. Baker was dead in his vehicle.

NEW PICTURE: Here's a more recent photograph of Steven Wiggins, from a 2017 arrest in Williamson County. pic.twitter.com/qDSMgKBNMN — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2018

"You can see what can transpire from something that we think is just a suspicious vehicle," an emotional Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe told reporters.

