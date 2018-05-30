2 hurt in UPS explosion that authorities believe was accidental

(CNN) An explosion rocked a United Parcel Service freight facility in Kentucky on Wednesday morning, injuring at least two people, but authorities say they doubt that the blast stemmed from a terror attack. Instead, it appears to be accidental, they said.

The incident took place in Lexington. UPS spokesman Glenn Zaccara told CNN that 12 employees were at the site. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In a message on Twitter, the Lexington Fire Department said, "Nothing leads us to believe this is anything other than an accidental explosion."

Fire officials also tweeted that six people were taken to the hospital for observation.

Nothing leads us to believe this is anything other than an accidental explosion. The building has been evacuated and everyone is accounted for. We will remain on the scene for several hours investigating and making sure the area is safe. — Lexington KY Fire (@LexKYFire) May 30, 2018

Initial reports indicate the cause may have been a leak from materials contained in a trailer, Zaccara said.

