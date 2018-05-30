Harvey Weinstein indicted on charges of rape, criminal sexual act

(CNN) A New York City grand jury on Wednesday indicted movie producer Harvey Weinstein on charges of rape in the first and third degrees and first-degree criminal sexual act, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said.

Weinstein, 66, was arraigned last week on the same charges, seven months after women began to come forward with stories alleging sexual misconduct by Weinstein.

Weinstein, who intends to plead not guilty, according to his attorney, remains free on $10 million bond.

The charges stemmed from incidents with two women in 2013 and 2004, the Manhattan district attorney said in a statement, and were the result of a joint investigation between police and prosecutors.

Lucia Evans and Anonymous Survivor, I bow to your strength and resolve. This will be a long, hard fight. Stay strong. We are all with you. #RoseArmy — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) May 30, 2018

"This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged," District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement "The defendant's recent assault on the integrity of the survivors and the legal process is predictable."

