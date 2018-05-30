Parkland shooter on cellphone video: 'You'll all know who I am'

(CNN) The former student who gunned down 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, recorded his plans on cellphone videos, saying in one: "From the wrath of my power they will know who I am."

According to newly released transcripts of the videos obtained from a source close to the investigation, Nikolas Cruz details how he will carry out the shooting.

"I'm gonna go take Uber in the afternoon before 2:40 (p.m.). From there I'll go into -- onto school campus, walk up the stairs, unload my bags and get my AR and shoot people down at the man -- what is it? -- the main courtyard, wait, and people will die," he says.

In another video, Cruz says, "Today is the day. The day it all begin. The day of my massacre shall begin. All the kids in school will run and fear and hide. From the wrath of my power they will know who I am."

"Hello, my name is Nick and I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018," says Cruz at the start of another video. "My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15 and a couple tracer rounds."

