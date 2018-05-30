5 things for May 30: Roseanne, South China Sea, ex-USC gynecologist

(CNN) So, how did anti-bias training sessions at Starbucks work out? Here's a recap , plus everything else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Roseanne

2. South China Sea

3. Ex-USC gynecologist

Fifty-two former patients of a gynecologist who treated thousands of women at the University of Southern California have reported they may have been victims of inappropriate and possibly criminal behavior . Police estimate Dr. George Tyndall may have seen 10,000 patients during his nearly 30 years of work there, and they suspect there could be more alleged victims among these women. Tyndall was fired in 2017 for inappropriate behavior, USC says. The scandal is already leaving a mark on the campus: Last week, university President C.L. Max Nikias agreed to step down after current and former students signed an online petition demanding his resignation. CNN has been unable to reach Tyndall for comment. But he has told the Los Angeles Times, "I have never had any sexual urges" toward patients. He also described his examinations as thorough and appropriate.

4. Immigration

There has been a lot of rhetoric and misinformation about immigration issues recently. You know those 1,500 children the government reportedly "lost" or said are "missing"? They're probably not lost or missing . The viral photo of children in a detention center that's been shared by both liberals and conservatives alike? It's from 2014, but it likely doesn't show children who were ripped from their families at the border. The White House has been sharing misinformation, too. White House adviser Stephen Miller said Tuesday that Democrats are to blame for the "crisis" at the border and for defending "loopholes" that migrants exploit. In reality, there is no "crisis" at the border in terms of number of crossings. The "loopholes" Miller seems to refer to are in fact long-held asylum protocols, and there have been several Republican factions that have rejected some of the administration's more hard-line immigration proposals.

5. Puerto Rico

"Pornography. It's available. It's available on the shelf when you walk in the grocery store. Yeah, you have to reach up to get it, but there's pornography there."

US Rep. Diane Black, R-Tennessee, who points to pornography, along with violent movies and the deterioration of families, as contributing to gun violence in schools

