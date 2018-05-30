'Are we gonna die, ma'am?' Ellicott City 911 calls released after floods

(CNN) As flash floods ripped through Ellicott City, Angelina Brannigan was trapped inside her clothing boutique screaming for help. Across the street, another woman heard her and called 911.

"She's right now standing on top of her counter screaming," the woman told a dispatcher. "She's screaming at the top of her lungs."

A series of 911 calls released by the Howard County Police on Tuesday detailed the chaos and fear after a massive storm triggered flash floods in Ellicott City on Sunday, killing an Army National Guardsman.

As water quickly flooded buildings and upended cars, police say, 911 dispatchers received more than 1,100 calls and emergency responders conducted 300 rescues.

Brannigan was rescued after she broke her storefront window, letting some water flow out of the building, she wrote on Facebook.

