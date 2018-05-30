French Open 2018: Breakthrough win for Alexander Zverev?

Story highlights Zverev beats Dusan Lajovic in nearly three-and-a-half hours

(CNN) Only the coming days will tell whether Alexander Zverev's marathon win Wednesday at the French Open could spark a grand slam breakthrough or be his downfall.

For the time being, the towering German is sure to be relieved after seeing off Dusan Lajovic 2-6 7-5 4-6 6-1 6-2 in three hours, 24 minutes.

While Zverev has already made a name for himself on the tennis tour by climbing to third in the rankings and amassing three Masters titles by the age of 21 -- multiple Masters victories in the last decade have usually been reserved for the 'Big Four' -- he has yet to reach a grand slam quarterfinal. Or even defeat a top-50 foe at a major.

But in downing the world No. 60 in mostly sunny skies in Paris, the second seed moved into the third round and thus a step closer to the benchmark last eight. Lajovic appeared to be struggling with cramp in the fifth set, explaining the 31-minute final frame.

