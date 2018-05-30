French Open 2018: Breakthrough win for Alexander Zverev?

Story highlights
- Zverev beats Dusan Lajovic in nearly three-and-a-half hours
- German bidding for first grand slam quarterfinal
- Kei Nishikori and Grigor Dimitrov also win in five sets
- 2017 finalist Simona Halep taken to three sets in opener
(CNN)Only the coming days will tell whether Alexander Zverev's marathon win Wednesday at the French Open could spark a grand slam breakthrough or be his downfall.
For the time being, the towering German is sure to be relieved after seeing off Dusan Lajovic 2-6 7-5 4-6 6-1 6-2 in three hours, 24 minutes.
While Zverev has already made a name for himself on the tennis tour by climbing to third in the rankings and amassing three Masters titles by the age of 21 -- multiple Masters victories in the last decade have usually been reserved for the 'Big Four' -- he has yet to reach a grand slam quarterfinal. Or even defeat a top-50 foe at a major.
But in downing the world No. 60 in mostly sunny skies in Paris, the second seed moved into the third round and thus a step closer to the benchmark last eight. Lajovic appeared to be struggling with cramp in the fifth set, explaining the 31-minute final frame.
Zverev wasn't the lone big name to be stretched in the men's bottom half, with Grigor Dimitrov -- who won the year-end championships in 2017 -- and 2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori also overturning 2-1 deficits in sets.
Dimitrov got past American Jared Donaldson 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 4-6 6-4 10-8 in four hours, 19 minutes and Nishikori improved to a phenomenal 120-38 in deciding third or fifth sets when the Japanese beat Benoit Paire of France 6-3 2-6 4-6 6-2 6-3 in three hours.
Unable to serve properly as he appeared to suffer from a leg cramp, Donaldson -- fined after famously clashing with a chair umpire in Monte Carlo -- resorted to an underhand serve at 6-6 in the fifth.
The crowd didn't approve but the 21-year-old won the point as the Bulgarian sent his return long.
The last women's player to start her first-round match -- the rain contributed to that -- was world No. 1 Simona Halep and the Romanian recovered from a slow start to dispatch another American, Alison Riske, 2-6 6-1 6-1 to start play on the main Philippe-Chatrier court.
Won set off Nadal
Zverev's star shone even brighter in the buildup to the French Open when he won the title in Madrid and led Rafael Nadal by a break in the final set of the Rome finale. A rain delay ultimately swung the momentum in the Spaniard's favor.
Nadal said afterward he was sure Zverev -- mentored by six-time grand slam winner Boris Becker -- would experience success at grand slams soon but Lajovic initially did not read the script.
Striking his one-handed backhand with venom and throwing in his share of drop shots, the Serb stormed to the first set.
He may feel the second set was the turning point: Lajovic broke early but failed to hang on to the lead.
Lajovic did recover and as Zverev's frustration grew, he slammed his racket onto the red clay.
Zverev's foibles in grand slams however didn't phase him -- he was still competing well. And once he secured a double break advantage for 5-1 in the fourth, the job was almost done.
Zverev began hitting with more authority, though was aided by Lajovic's physical duress.
Lajovic's countryman Novak Djokovic had a quicker tussle but that didn't mean it was easy for the 12-time grand slam winner. Far from it.
He was pushed all the way by Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar -- mentored by Nadal, his fellow Mallorcan -- before advancing 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-4. It continued Djokovic's renaissance following elbow surgery that dovetailed with a loss of motivation.
Marco Trungelliti's adventure, meanwhile, ended as the Argentine succumbed to Italy's Marco Cecchinato 6-1 7-6 (7-1) 6-1.
Slow starts for Halep
When Riske -- a finalist on clay Saturday in Nurnberg to return to the top 100 -- took the opener it marked more struggles for Halep early in majors.
She trailed Destanee Aiava 5-2 in the first set of her first match in Melbourne and saved three match points in the third round against Lauren Davis.
Halep went on to make the final, narrowly losing to Caroline Wozniacki.
Still seeking a first grand slam title, Halep has lost two heartbreaking finals at the French Open, too, to Maria Sharapova in 2014 and Jelena Ostapenko last year.
Two other women's contenders, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina, advanced in straight sets against Lara Arruabarrena (6-0 6-4) and Viktoria Kuzmova (6-3 6-4).