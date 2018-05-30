Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the administration continues to have "concerns" about unfounded allegations that the FBI planted a spy in the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Pressed about the allegations after a prominent House Republican said the FBI acted appropriately during the campaign, Sanders defended President Donald Trump's position and said he has broader concerns about the FBI beyond the "spy" allegations.

"Clearly there's still cause for concern that needs to be looked at," Sanders said. "The President's concerned about the matter and we're going to continue to follow the issue."

Sanders said Trump remains concerned both about the FBI's use of a confidential source -- which Trump has branded a "spy" -- during the campaign and about the "overall conduct of the FBI."

"The President still has concerns about whether or not the FBI acted inappropriately having people in his campaign. and certainly the President has concerns about the overall conduct of the FBI when it comes to this process," Sanders said.

