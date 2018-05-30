Ted Cruz leads O'Rourke by 11 points in Texas Senate race poll

Washington (CNN) Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has an 11-percentage point lead over his Democratic challenger, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, a jump that appears tied to President Donald Trump's increased popularity, new Quinnipiac University poll shows.

The poll out Wednesday shows Cruz ahead with 50% of likely voters' support compared to O'Rourke's 39%. That's a significant shift from Quinnipiac's April survey that showed O'Rourke just three points behind Cruz.

Cruz's improvement in the survey tracks closely with Trump's popularity. Trump is now at an even 47% approval and 47% disapproval rating -- compared to 43% approval and 52% disapproval in April.

The new survey showed Cruz appearing popular with voters. A majority of Texas voters, 52%, approve of his job performance. He's viewed favorably by 49% and unfavorably by 38%.

O'Rourke is seen favorably by 30% and unfavorably by 19%, an indication he is not yet particularly well-known.

