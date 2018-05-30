Sanders gets emotional at child's school shooting question

Washington (CNN) A young reporter took to the White House briefing room Wednesday to share his worries that he and his classmates "could get shot at school" and asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders how the White House plans to prevent more shootings from happening.

"At my school, we recently had a lockdown drill. One thing that affects my and other students' mental health is the worry about we or our friends could get shot at school. Specifically, could you tell me what the administration has done or will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?" asked Benje Choucroun, a 13-year-old from California reporting for Time for Kids.

Choucroun's question struck a chord with Sanders, a mother of three young children, who choked up as she answered the young reporter, promising him the administration will do "every single thing in our power" to protect children.

"As a kid, and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I'm sorry that you feel that way," Sanders said, her voice cracking.

"This administration takes it seriously and the school safety commission that the President convened is meeting again this week -- an official meeting to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools and to make them feel safe and their parents feel good about dropping them off," she added.

Read More