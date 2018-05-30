Parents of Parkland students start PAC to take on NRA-backed candidates

Washington (CNN) Parents of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, have joined forces to create a super PAC with the goal of defeating politicians who have the support and backing of the National Rifle Association.

The group is made up of parents who lost their children in the deadly shooting at the school on February 14 and those who saw their children come home but are upset that this happened in their school, as well as community members from Parkland who may not necessarily be linked to Stoneman Douglas but are concerned about what happened there.

According to the organizers of the Families vs. Assault Rifles PAC, the goal behind putting up money against candidates who receive funding from the NRA is to elect candidates to Congress who endorse a bill to ban assault weapons.

"The ultimate goal is to amend the National Firearms Act of 1934 by adding just a paragraph or two or whatever it takes to ban assault weapons and also ban the more dangerous accessories of assault weapons, such as high capacity magazines and bump stocks," said Jeff Kasky, the father of two Parkland students who survived the massacre and who is part of the group behind the PAC. "But we know to get to that very simple goal, we have to take the NRA out of our politics."

"Most Americans agree that there needs to be some common-sense gun reform. Why don't we have it?" Kasky said. "The party in power is being controlled by the NRA."

Read More