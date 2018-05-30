Washington (CNN) A nonprofit organization dedicated to handling the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans will take responsibility for about 80 sets of cremains that have been left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The agreement between the Missing in America Project and the National Park Service also gives the group possession of any remains that are left in the future, according to a news release from the park service.

"The Missing in America Project is honored to work with the National Park Service to assist in providing a final resting place for the cremated remains left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial," Brigitte Corbin, Missing in America Region 8 coordinator, said in the statement.

The park service "does not have the capacity to care for cremated human remains," according to the release, and the cremains, handled by the Missing in America Project, "will be inurned with full military honors in an in-ground vault at a private cemetery" in Virginia.

The five-year-long agreement is renewable, according to the release.

