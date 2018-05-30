Avenatti alleges Michael Cohen recorded 'inappropriate' conversations

Washington (CNN) Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, alleged in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday that Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney, had recorded "inappropriate" conversations.

In the same interview, Avenatti also alleged Trump is among the people on the recordings.

Earlier on Wednesday, Avenatti dropped his request to participate in the court battle tied to the FBI raid of Cohen's hotel and office after a federal judge said that in order to be admitted into the New York proceedings, he would need to "stop your publicity tour."

Addressing the media, Avenatti then told reporters there had been "a shocking admission" in court, saying Cohen's lawyer "admitted that there are audio recordings that Michael Cohen was taking for years."

