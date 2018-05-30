Americans viewed Hurricane Maria as if it was happening in another country

(CNN) Hurricane Maria may have killed more than 4,600 Americans in Puerto Rico, according to a recent academic report , but Americans paid a lot less attention to the storm compared to storms of similar or even lesser magnitude.

Both Harvey and Irma hit hardest in the continental US.

Hugo

(1989): 60% were paying very close attention. Andrew (1992): 66% were paying very close attention.

Georges

(1998): 43% were paying very close attention. Mitch

(1998): 36% were paying very close attention. Floyd

(1999): 45% were paying very close attention. Isabel (2003): 47% were paying very close attention.

Katrina

(2005): 70% were paying very close attention. Wilma

(2005): 34% were paying very close attention. Gustav (2008): 37% were paying very close attention.

Ike

(2008): 46% were paying very close attention. Irene

(2011): 42% were paying very close attention. Sandy

(2012): 50% were paying very close attention. Matthew (2016): 37% were paying very close attention.

Many of these storms were deserving of the attention they received. Sandy ravaged the New York City metropolitan area. Andrew is one of the few storms that was at category 5 status when it made landfall. Katrina altered the history of New Orleans.

Maria's death toll, though, was higher than every hurricane but one in recorded history for causing most Americans fatalities in US history. It's more than double the number killed in Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The lack of attention to Maria is no doubt because many Americans don't see Puerto Ricans as citizens of their country.

Back in 1993, 46% of Americans said Puerto Ricans were either not citizens or weren't sure, in a CNN poll. A non-gold standard Morning Consult poll taken in September 2017 still found a little less than half of Americans didn't know Puerto Ricans were citizens.

The percentage of Americans who recognized the Puerto Ricans as US Citizens did rise after all the news about how Maria devastated Puerto Rico. Still, nearly a quarter of Americans either didn't know or said Puerto Ricans were not citizens in an October 2017 Kaiser Family Foundation poll . And even with that increased knowledge base, just 22% of Americans said they were paying very close attention to what was occurring in Puerto Rico with regards to Maria.