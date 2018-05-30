The Kardashians and politics don't always mix, but Kim's push for prison reform could be different

Washington (CNN) Prison reform doesn't seem to be the highest priority for President Trump, but one member of a reality star power couple and one member of his family are doing their best to make it one.

"This is an issue that could unite Americans across the ideological spectrum," he wrote. "Sensible and just prison-reform legislation would direct government resources toward reducing crime, enhancing public safety and increasing opportunity."

Kushner noted in the op-ed that the US has 4% of the world's population but more than 20% of the world's prisoners, and attempted to tie his father-in-law's "forgotten men and women" line to the issue.

Politically, both Kushner and Kardashian could use good news. A January CNN poll found Kushner had a 17% favorable rating, while his wife Ivanka's was at 41%. And the couple spent the day split screen with violence in Gaza at the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem earlier this month. CNN doesn't have polling on Kardashian's approval, but a poll earlier this month on her husband Kanye West found 52% of Americans who heard his comments about politics and slavery thought he made them for publicity.

Should Kushner and Kardashian convince Trump to pardon Johnson and make meaningful progress on prison reform it would not only help incarcerated Americans, but it could also provide Javanka with a much-needed policy win and give Kim K a political narrative reset.