Giuliani says Trump won't fire Jeff Sessions before Mueller probe ends

Washington (CNN)Rudy Giuliani said he doesn't think President Donald Trump will fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions before special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation concludes.
"There's no doubt he's complained about him," Giuliani, who is currently serving as Trump's lawyer, told reporters on Wednesday. "There's no doubt he has some, some grievances. I don't know if they've aired them out yet, but he's not going to fire him before this is over, nor do I think he should."
Sessions recused himself from any investigation relating to Trump's presidential bid in March 2017 after being tapped for US attorney general, which in turn put Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in charge of overseeing the Russia probe, led by Mueller.
"Remember, special counsel writes a report," Giuliani said. "Once the report is out, I'd have to read it, but it would seem to me then (Trump) takes whatever action he believes is necessary as President."
Giuliani said Trump "goes back and forth" on Sessions.
The New York Times reported previously that Trump had pressured Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself, which is now being looked at by Mueller.
The newspaper reported Tuesday that when Sessions flew to Florida to have dinner with the President at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in March 2017, the President berated him about his decision and asked him to rescind it, a request Sessions declined.
In addition to his comments on Sessions, Giuliani told reporters he didn't think Trump would fire Mueller.
"I don't think he's going to fire Mueller, Mueller is creating his own problems," Giuliani said.
He again called on Mueller to conclude his investigation by September.
"Well, if he doesn't file his report by September 1, mid-September, he's clearly doing a Comey," Giuliani added, referencing ex-FBI Director James Comey.