(CNN) A federal judge in Washington state ruled Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services had illegally ended a federal grant program aimed at curbing teen pregnancy -- the fourth federal judge to rule against the department's decision.

Washington state's King County, a recipient of one of 84 Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program grants, sued the department and Secretary Alex Azar in February. King County said the early termination of the grant -- June 2018 instead of June 2020 -- would cut $2 million in funding and "makes it impossible to complete a vital evaluation of" its sex education curriculum.

The lawsuit sought to block Azar's department from stopping the funds and "to restrain federal officials from applying an ideological bias to deny science-based projects that have been rigorously vetted and already funded by Congress," according to a news release from the time.

In his decision, US District Judge John Coughenour ruled that "HHS failed to articulate a satisfactory explanation for its decision to shorten King County's project period," saying it "exemplifies arbitrary and capricious agency action meriting reversal."

The ruling vacates HHS' decision to terminate King County's grant and orders the agency to review and process the annual continuation application in a timely manner "as if HHS had not terminated King County's grant award."

