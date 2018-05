Washington (CNN) A St. Louis prosecutor on Wednesday dismissed a felony charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is planning to step down Friday amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

"It is time for us to move on and help the state of Missouri get back to the business of government," St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

"I believe the most fair and just way to resolve this situation is to dismiss the computer tampering case. If Mr. Greitens were convicted of this charge, it would be unlikely that he would be sentenced to prison given his first time offender status," she continued.

Gardner said she remains confident there is enough evidence to pursue charges, "but sometimes it's not the right thing to do."

Greitens, a Republican, was previously indicted on a felony charge of computer tampering relating to his campaign's alleged procurement of a nonprofit donor list from the charity he founded, The Mission Continues, without the charity's knowledge. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office alleged that Greitens "directed the disclosure" of the donor list to a political fundraiser.