Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Wednesday he regretted choosing Jeff Sessions as attorney general, a continuation of the President's frustrations over Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

Quoting Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, who noted on CBS earlier Wednesday that Trump "could have picked somebody else" for the position, Trump tweeted, "I wish I did!"

....There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!" And I wish I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Gowdy was responding to a question about whether Trump may have obstructed justice in reportedly asking Sessions in March 2017 to reverse his decision to recuse himself in the probe, as The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The South Carolina Republican said he believed Trump was "expressing frustration" that Sessions should have shared his reasons for recusal before accepting the role of attorney general.

Trump has frequently criticized Sessions over his recusal, which paved the way for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Trump, according to The New York Times, has said he needs an attorney general to protect him.