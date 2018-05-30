Trump endorses Rep. Dan Donovan for re-election over Michael Grimm

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed incumbent GOP Rep. Dan Donovan for New York's 11th Congressional District seat, over Republican ex-Congressman Michael Grimm, comparing Grimm's candidacy to the failed Alabama Senate bid by Republican Roy Moore.

"There is no one better to represent the people of N.Y. and Staten Island (a place I know very well) than @RepDanDonovan, who is strong on Borders & Crime, loves our Military & our Vets, voted for Tax Cuts and is helping me to Make America Great Again. Dan has my full endorsement!" Trump said on Twitter.

There is no one better to represent the people of N.Y. and Staten Island (a place I know very well) than @RepDanDonovan, who is strong on Borders & Crime, loves our Military & our Vets, voted for Tax Cuts and is helping me to Make America Great Again. Dan has my full endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Very importantly, @RepDanDonovan will win for the Republicans in November...and his opponent will not. Remember Alabama. We can't take any chances on losing to a Nancy Pelosi controlled Democrat! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

He then wrote in a follow-up tweet: "Very importantly, @RepDanDonovan will win for the Republicans in November...and his opponent will not. Remember Alabama. We can't take any chances on losing to a Nancy Pelosi controlled Democrat!"

Donovan is set to face off against Grimm, who went to jail for tax evasion, in the June 26 primary.

Read More